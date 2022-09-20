Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,760 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,156 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Intel during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in Intel by 2,835.0% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush lowered their price target on Intel from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup cut their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Intel in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.96.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $29.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $28.42 and a 1-year high of $56.28. The company has a market cap of $120.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.65.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.41). Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 31.26%.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

