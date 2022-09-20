Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Acquires 311 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,391 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $4,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 169.1% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 48.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ IJT opened at $109.45 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $100.47 and a 12-month high of $144.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $114.43 and its 200-day moving average is $115.02.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.