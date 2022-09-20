Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Matisse Capital boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 2,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 22.1% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $10,244,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 23.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 741,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $123,132,000 after acquiring an additional 141,603 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $148.98 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $139.96 and a 12 month high of $171.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.56.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

