Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 882,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,193 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies makes up approximately 7.4% of Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of Raytheon Technologies worth $84,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 11,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 7.1% during the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.3% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 36,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NCM Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.5% during the first quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 7,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RTX. Vertical Research lowered their price objective on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $84.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.10. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $79.00 and a 52 week high of $106.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.04.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Raytheon Technologies

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

