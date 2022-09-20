Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 12,892.9% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 5,415 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 88,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,514,000 after buying an additional 15,529 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 66,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,680,000 after purchasing an additional 11,541 shares during the period.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA VV opened at $178.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $184.73 and its 200-day moving average is $188.09. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $166.09 and a one year high of $222.59.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

