Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Has $1.28 Million Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,463 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ESGD. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 222,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,696,000 after acquiring an additional 37,226 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 4,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 272,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $60.89 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.67 and a 200-day moving average of $66.91. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $59.91 and a 1-year high of $82.46.

