Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 63.9% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 57.6% during the first quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2,236.4% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of VOE opened at $134.93 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $137.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.31. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $124.80 and a twelve month high of $154.69.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

