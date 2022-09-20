Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC owned about 1.23% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF worth $2,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,660,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 96.2% in the first quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,393,000 after acquiring an additional 8,161 shares during the period. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RFG opened at $180.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $184.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.84. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $158.11 and a 52-week high of $246.33.

Rydex S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Index is narrow in focus, containing only those S&P MidCap 400 companies with strong growth characteristics as selected by S&P. The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index.

