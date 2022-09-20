Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC Grows Stock Position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC grew its stake in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,201 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the quarter. DXC Technology comprises approximately 1.0% of Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in DXC Technology by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 68,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 2.6% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in DXC Technology by 72.8% in the first quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 495,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,172,000 after acquiring an additional 208,840 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,054,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DXC Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of DXC Technology to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on DXC Technology from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Susquehanna lowered shares of DXC Technology from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on DXC Technology from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DXC Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.42.

Shares of NYSE:DXC opened at $27.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. DXC Technology has a 52 week low of $23.99 and a 52 week high of $39.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.96.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. DXC Technology had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 16.61%. Analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering, consulting, and data analytics solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

