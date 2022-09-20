Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC Purchases 18,601 Shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG)

Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,601 shares during the period. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust accounts for approximately 2.4% of Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC owned 0.11% of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust worth $2,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 397.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 2,893 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 4,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. 60.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GSG opened at $21.51 on Tuesday. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust has a fifty-two week low of $15.65 and a fifty-two week high of $26.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.27.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

