Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC Reduces Stock Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 18,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 57.3% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 16,915 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 25.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KDP shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.17.

Insider Activity

Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, Chairman Robert James Gamgort sold 275,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total value of $10,634,250.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 4,253,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,470,702.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Chairman Robert James Gamgort sold 275,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total value of $10,634,250.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 4,253,186 shares in the company, valued at $164,470,702.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.55, for a total value of $1,333,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 174,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,207,385.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 129,797 shares of company stock worth $4,895,432 and have sold 316,000 shares worth $12,102,475. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KDP opened at $37.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.61. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.44 and a twelve month high of $41.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.81.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is 49.34%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

