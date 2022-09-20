Contrasting Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) and Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) and Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bumble and Alphabet’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bumble $765.66 million 3.98 $317.78 million ($0.04) -587.85 Alphabet $257.64 billion 5.22 $76.03 billion $5.38 19.18

Alphabet has higher revenue and earnings than Bumble. Bumble is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alphabet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Risk and Volatility

1.9% of Alphabet shares are held by institutional investors. 8.2% of Bumble shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.4% of Alphabet shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Bumble has a beta of 1.94, meaning that its stock price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alphabet has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Bumble and Alphabet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bumble -0.59% -0.33% -0.22% Alphabet 25.89% 28.65% 20.30%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Bumble and Alphabet, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bumble 0 6 10 0 2.63 Alphabet 0 4 33 1 2.92

Bumble currently has a consensus price target of $35.80, suggesting a potential upside of 52.21%. Alphabet has a consensus price target of $146.87, suggesting a potential upside of 42.49%. Given Bumble’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Bumble is more favorable than Alphabet.

Summary

Alphabet beats Bumble on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bumble

Bumble Inc. provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app. Bumble Inc. was founded in 2014 in and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc. provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube. It is also involved in the sale of apps and in-app purchases and digital content in the Google Play store; and Fitbit wearable devices, Google Nest home products, Pixel phones, and other devices, as well as in the provision of YouTube non-advertising services. The Google Cloud segment offers infrastructure, platform, and other services; Google Workspace that include cloud-based collaboration tools for enterprises, such as Gmail, Docs, Drive, Calendar, and Meet; and other services for enterprise customers. The Other Bets segment sells health technology and internet services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

