Contrasting PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) and Drinks Americas (OTCMKTS:DKAM)

Drinks Americas (OTCMKTS:DKAM – Get Rating) and PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Drinks Americas has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PepsiCo has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Drinks Americas and PepsiCo, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Drinks Americas 0 0 0 0 N/A PepsiCo 0 5 6 0 2.55

Valuation and Earnings

PepsiCo has a consensus target price of $182.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.20%.

This table compares Drinks Americas and PepsiCo’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Drinks Americas N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A PepsiCo $79.47 billion 2.92 $7.62 billion $6.64 25.33

PepsiCo has higher revenue and earnings than Drinks Americas.

Profitability

This table compares Drinks Americas and PepsiCo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Drinks Americas N/A N/A N/A PepsiCo 11.28% 52.01% 9.67%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.4% of PepsiCo shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of PepsiCo shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

PepsiCo beats Drinks Americas on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Drinks Americas

Drinks Americas Holdings, Ltd. produces, imports, distributes, and markets premium wine and spirits, and alcoholic beverages to beverage wholesalers in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium authentic Mexican beer products under the brand names of Day of the Dead Beer, Mexicali, Rio Bravo, Red Pig, and Chili Beer. The company also markets and distributes non-alcoholic beverages. It offers its products through various retailers and restaurant chains. Drinks Americas Holdings, Ltd. was founded in 1986 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc. manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region. It provides dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and spreads, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; dairy products; and sparkling water makers and related products. It serves wholesale and other distributors, foodservice customers, grocery stores, drug stores, convenience stores, discount/dollar stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, hard discounters, e-commerce retailers and authorized independent bottlers, and others through a network of direct-store-delivery, customer warehouse, and distributor networks, as well as directly to consumers through e-commerce platforms and retailers. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Purchase, New York.

