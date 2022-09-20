Copa (NYSE:CPA) Shares Gap Up to $73.90

Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $73.90, but opened at $75.45. Copa shares last traded at $75.34, with a volume of 86 shares.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CPA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Copa from $90.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Copa from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Copa from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Copa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.17.
Copa Trading Down 1.0 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.03.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Copa
Copa Company Profile
Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 204 daily scheduled flights to 69 destinations in 29 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of 91 aircraft comprising 77 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft and 14 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.
See Also
