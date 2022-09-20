Copa (NYSE:CPA) Shares Gap Up to $73.90

Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $73.90, but opened at $75.45. Copa shares last traded at $75.34, with a volume of 86 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CPA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Copa from $90.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Copa from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Copa from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Copa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.17.

Get Copa alerts:

Copa Trading Down 1.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Copa

Copa Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Copa by 9,033.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,159,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $95,809,000 after buying an additional 1,146,404 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Copa by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,000,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $248,023,000 after purchasing an additional 647,229 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Copa by 559.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 546,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,601,000 after purchasing an additional 463,244 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Copa by 77.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 642,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,851,000 after purchasing an additional 280,078 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Copa by 39.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 840,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,266,000 after purchasing an additional 238,266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 204 daily scheduled flights to 69 destinations in 29 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of 91 aircraft comprising 77 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft and 14 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.