Core Molding Technologies (NYSE:CMT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Core Molding Technologies (NYSE:CMT – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I raised their price target on shares of Core Molding Technologies from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Shares of CMT stock opened at $11.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $96.98 million, a P/E ratio of 30.97 and a beta of 1.92. Core Molding Technologies has a 1-year low of $7.96 and a 1-year high of $13.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.60.

Core Molding Technologies ( NYSE:CMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $98.74 million for the quarter. Core Molding Technologies had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 3.10%.

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.

