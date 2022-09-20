Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) PT Lowered to $3.75

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Cowen from $4.00 to $3.75 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Core Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Core Scientific to $4.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Core Scientific from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Core Scientific to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of Core Scientific in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Core Scientific presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of 7.44.

Get Core Scientific alerts:

Core Scientific Stock Performance

CORZ opened at 1.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Core Scientific has a twelve month low of 1.40 and a twelve month high of 14.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of 2.31 and a 200 day moving average price of 4.17.

Institutional Trading of Core Scientific

Core Scientific Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mad River Investors purchased a new position in Core Scientific in the first quarter worth approximately $1,303,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Core Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $92,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core Scientific during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Core Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, Graticule Asia Macro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Core Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $1,053,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.65% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Core Scientific, Inc provides net carbon-neutral blockchain infrastructure and digital asset mining solutions in North America. It operates in two segments, Equipment Sales and Hosting. It offers blockchain hosting services with deployment and provide power, racks, proprietary thermodynamic management, redundant connectivity, and 24/7 security, as well as its proprietary software platforms, such as Minder and MinderOS, which provides infrastructure management and custom firmware; and digital asset mining operation focuses on the generation of digital assets by solving complex cryptographic algorithms to validate transactions on specific digital asset network blockchains.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Core Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.