Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.37-$0.44 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $838.00 million-$844.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $840.31 million. Coupa Software also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $0.08-$0.10 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COUP. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $85.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coupa Software presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $91.95.

Coupa Software Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COUP traded up $1.08 on Tuesday, hitting $68.87. The company had a trading volume of 8,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,589,316. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.57. Coupa Software has a 1-year low of $50.54 and a 1-year high of $259.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Insider Transactions at Coupa Software

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $211.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.99 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 43.73% and a negative return on equity of 24.29%. Coupa Software’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Coupa Software will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mark Riggs sold 5,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total value of $377,955.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coupa Software

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Coupa Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Coupa Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $490,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Coupa Software by 109.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 112,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,473,000 after acquiring an additional 12,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,810,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $692,120,000 after acquiring an additional 77,434 shares during the last quarter.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

Featured Articles

