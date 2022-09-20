Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Receives $34.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.50.

CUZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Cousins Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Cousins Properties in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Cousins Properties from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on Cousins Properties from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Cousins Properties from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cousins Properties

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Cousins Properties by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 26,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC increased its holdings in Cousins Properties by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 7,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Cousins Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $370,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Cousins Properties by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,111,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,486,000 after purchasing an additional 77,246 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cousins Properties by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,180,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,508,000 after purchasing an additional 144,544 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Cousins Properties Trading Up 0.1 %

Cousins Properties Company Profile

NYSE CUZ opened at $26.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.03. Cousins Properties has a 12 month low of $26.33 and a 12 month high of $42.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

Featured Stories

