Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRLBF shares. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on shares of Cresco Labs from C$15.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cresco Labs in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Cresco Labs from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Cresco Labs from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Cresco Labs from C$9.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th.

Cresco Labs Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CRLBF opened at $3.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $853.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59. Cresco Labs has a 12 month low of $2.42 and a 12 month high of $10.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Cresco Labs Company Profile

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, shorties, and concentrates under the High Supply brand; vapes and gummies under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, and sublingual oils under the Remedi brand, as well as cannabis products under the Reserve brand.

