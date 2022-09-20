CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.31-$1.33 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.22 billion-$2.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.20 billion. CrowdStrike also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $0.30-$0.32 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $257.00 to $234.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $241.14.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike Price Performance

CRWD traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $175.18. 44,311 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,179,463. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $40.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -233.85 and a beta of 1.27. CrowdStrike has a 52-week low of $130.00 and a 52-week high of $298.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.98.

Insider Activity

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $535.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.44 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%. The company’s revenue was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 12,103 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total value of $2,426,893.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 180,252 shares in the company, valued at $36,144,131.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 12,103 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total value of $2,426,893.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 180,252 shares in the company, valued at $36,144,131.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Godfrey Sullivan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total transaction of $1,750,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,751,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrowdStrike

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 24.8% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 18.4% in the first quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. 67.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CrowdStrike

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.