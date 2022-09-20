Cue Health Inc. (NASDAQ:HLTH) Short Interest Update

Cue Health Inc. (NASDAQ:HLTH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,680,000 shares, a drop of 11.8% from the August 15th total of 4,170,000 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 790,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Cue Health stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.32. 413,962 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 765,563. Cue Health has a one year low of $2.75 and a one year high of $22.55. The stock has a market cap of $491.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.05.

Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.13. Cue Health had a negative net margin of 6.24% and a positive return on equity of 5.50%. The business had revenue of $87.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.54 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Cue Health will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on HLTH. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Cue Health to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Cue Health from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Cue Health to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

In related news, insider Clint Sever sold 26,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.33, for a total transaction of $88,791.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,986,188 shares in the company, valued at $13,274,006.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 133,320 shares of company stock worth $487,951. Insiders own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cue Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,927,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of Cue Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Front Barnett Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cue Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cue Health by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 4,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cue Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. 37.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cue Health Inc, a healthcare technology company, designs and develops diagnostic platform for diagnostic tests for individuals, enterprises, healthcare providers and payors, and public health agencies. The company offers Cue Integrated Care platform comprising hardware and software components, such as Cue Health Monitoring System consisting of Cue Reader, a portable and reusable reader, Cue Cartridge, a single-use test cartridge, and Cue Wand, a sample collection wand; Cue Data and Innovation Layer, a solution with cloud-based data and analytics capability; Cue Virtual Care Delivery Apps, which include Cue Health App and Cue Enterprise Dashboard; and Cue Ecosystem Integrations and Apps, a solution that allows integrations with third-party applications and sensors.

