Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) Shares Gap Down to $12.64

Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.64, but opened at $12.26. Cytek Biosciences shares last traded at $12.70, with a volume of 1,114 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTKB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Cytek Biosciences from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Cytek Biosciences Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -634.50 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cytek Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CTKB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Cytek Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1.28% and a positive return on equity of 0.62%. As a group, analysts forecast that Cytek Biosciences, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Wenbin Jiang sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total transaction of $223,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,861,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,970,643.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Wenbin Jiang sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total transaction of $223,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,861,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,970,643.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrik Jeanmonod sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total transaction of $44,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,215,923.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,000 shares of company stock worth $1,384,275 over the last ninety days. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Cytek Biosciences by 64.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cytek Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Cytek Biosciences by 514.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 6,336 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Cytek Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.54% of the company’s stock.

Cytek Biosciences Company Profile

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system, which leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis.

Featured Stories

