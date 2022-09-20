CytoDyn Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYDY) Short Interest Down 8.8% in August

CytoDyn Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYDY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,549,900 shares, a drop of 8.8% from the August 15th total of 44,456,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,605,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.2 days.
CytoDyn Stock Performance
OTCMKTS CYDY traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $0.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,410,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,147,081. CytoDyn has a 12 month low of $0.23 and a 12 month high of $2.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.48.
CytoDyn Company Profile
