Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Shares Sold by Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning reduced its position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 333,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,933 shares during the quarter. Darling Ingredients makes up approximately 3.0% of Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $19,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DAR. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth about $373,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. abrdn plc acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at about $342,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DAR shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Darling Ingredients from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.22.

Shares of NYSE DAR traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.22. 14,339 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,006,774. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.71 and a 52 week high of $87.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.54.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 20.34% and a net margin of 12.56%. The company’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

