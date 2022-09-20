DeepOnion (ONION) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.40 Million

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 17.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 20th. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $1.40 million and approximately $1,090.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for $0.0616 or 0.00000326 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DeepOnion has traded 18.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 7th, 2018. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,720,132 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

