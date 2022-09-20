Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Delcath Systems from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Delcath Systems from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Delcath Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DCTH opened at $3.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.88. Delcath Systems has a 1 year low of $3.49 and a 1 year high of $11.95. The company has a market capitalization of $31.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Insider Activity at Delcath Systems

Delcath Systems ( NASDAQ:DCTH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $0.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 million. Delcath Systems had a negative return on equity of 465.64% and a negative net margin of 797.19%. On average, research analysts predict that Delcath Systems will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gerard J. Michel acquired 62,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.98 per share, with a total value of $249,999.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 125,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,938.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 16.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delcath Systems

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Delcath Systems during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Delcath Systems by 5.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after buying an additional 19,605 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Delcath Systems during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Delcath Systems by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 88,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 3,432 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Delcath Systems during the first quarter worth about $559,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.18% of the company’s stock.

About Delcath Systems

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

