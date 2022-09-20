Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Kion Group (FRA:KGX) a €32.00 Price Target

Kion Group (FRA:KGX – Get Rating) has been given a €32.00 ($32.65) price target by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 48.49% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.00 ($23.47) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €29.00 ($29.59) price target on Kion Group in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €53.00 ($54.08) price objective on Kion Group in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley set a €63.00 ($64.29) target price on Kion Group in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a €75.00 ($76.53) price target on Kion Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th.

Kion Group Trading Down 1.0 %

FRA:KGX opened at €21.55 ($21.99) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €40.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is €48.30. Kion Group has a fifty-two week low of €57.87 ($59.05) and a fifty-two week high of €81.82 ($83.49).

About Kion Group

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

