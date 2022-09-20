Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates Hold Rating for Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ)

Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 2,350 ($28.40) price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.86% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 6,105 ($73.77) price objective on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group set a GBX 2,700 ($32.62) price target on Wizz Air in a research note on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,900 ($47.12) price target on Wizz Air in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($42.29) target price on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 3,300 ($39.87) to GBX 3,200 ($38.67) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,504.58 ($42.35).

Shares of LON WIZZ traded up GBX 62.50 ($0.76) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 2,046 ($24.72). 648,169 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 490,604. The company has a market cap of £2.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,126.68 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,480.88. Wizz Air has a 52 week low of GBX 1,664 ($20.11) and a 52 week high of GBX 5,478 ($66.19). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,502.39, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.15.

In other news, insider Andrew S. Broderick purchased 3,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,165 ($26.16) per share, with a total value of £66,573.75 ($80,441.94).

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.

