Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST) Shares Up 4.9%

Shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST – Get Rating) shot up 4.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $31.06 and last traded at $30.83. 271,235 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 622,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.39.

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3X Shares Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3X Shares

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $258,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $308,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $498,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3X Shares by 633.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 6,401 shares during the last quarter.

Featured Stories

