Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS) Trading Up 3.9%

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS – Get Rating) were up 3.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.05 and last traded at $24.05. Approximately 160,047 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 21,383,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.15.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 1,313.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the first quarter worth $44,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the first quarter worth $53,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 75.4% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the first quarter worth about $89,000.

About Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares ETF, formerly Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

