Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) Shares Gap Down to $5.54

Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.54, but opened at $5.33. Diversey shares last traded at $5.31, with a volume of 898 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DSEY. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Diversey to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Diversey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.22.

Diversey Stock Down 3.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.59 and its 200 day moving average is $7.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Diversey ( NASDAQ:DSEY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Diversey had a positive return on equity of 15.93% and a negative net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $715.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Diversey Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Diversey by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,850,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,001,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380,133 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diversey by 19,023.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,020,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,934,000 after buying an additional 3,004,574 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Diversey by 130.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,163,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,724,000 after buying an additional 2,925,000 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Diversey by 491.4% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,544,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,265,000 after buying an additional 2,114,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Diversey during the second quarter worth about $12,345,000. 96.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diversey Company Profile

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Institutional, and Food & Beverage. The Institutional segment offers products, solutions, equipment, and machines, including infection prevention and personal care products, floor and building care chemicals, kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals and machines, dosing and dispensing equipment, and floor care machines, as well as engineering, consulting, and training services related to productivity management, water and energy management, and risk management.

