Dock Street Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Dock Street Asset Management Inc. grew its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,753 shares during the period. Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $2,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KHC. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 234.6% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Kraft Heinz during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. 67.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kraft Heinz Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of KHC stock opened at $34.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.70. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $32.78 and a 52-week high of $44.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.62 and its 200 day moving average is $38.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 5.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 131.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total transaction of $127,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 266,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,747,883.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Vince Garlati sold 19,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total transaction of $766,217.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 94,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,644,816.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $127,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 266,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,747,883.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,438 shares of company stock worth $2,044,977. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KHC has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group lowered Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.44.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

