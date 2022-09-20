Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) is Avity Investment Management Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Avity Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,562 shares during the quarter. Dollar General comprises about 4.0% of Avity Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Avity Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $39,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DG. Everhart Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Dollar General during the second quarter worth about $269,000. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its holdings in Dollar General by 46.5% in the second quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Sara Bay Financial acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the second quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Dollar General by 119.3% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:DG traded down $2.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $243.30. 20,678 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,770,103. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 1.02. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $183.25 and a 12-month high of $262.20. The firm has a market cap of $54.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $247.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.02.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.64% and a net margin of 6.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup downgraded Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Dollar General from $227.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dollar General news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 9,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.11, for a total value of $2,278,712.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,887,745.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Dollar General news, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 108,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.18, for a total value of $25,866,121.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,418,557.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John W. Garratt sold 9,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.11, for a total value of $2,278,712.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,727 shares in the company, valued at $5,887,745.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 280,422 shares of company stock valued at $67,506,787. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

