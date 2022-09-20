Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Short Interest Up 16.9% in August

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,790,000 shares, an increase of 16.9% from the August 15th total of 5,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of DLTR opened at $142.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.74. Dollar Tree has a 12 month low of $84.26 and a 12 month high of $177.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $157.58 and a 200 day moving average of $157.65.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 19.83%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar Tree will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 4,082 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at $15,612,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Dollar Tree by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,353,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,233,000 after purchasing an additional 108,196 shares during the period. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DLTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Dollar Tree to $185.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $187.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.47.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

