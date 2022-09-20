Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,080,000 shares, a growth of 15.3% from the August 15th total of 7,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.5 days. Approximately 11.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other Doma news, CEO Maxwell Simkoff sold 63,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total transaction of $45,006.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,843,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,968,960.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 408,175 shares of company stock valued at $309,586 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 33.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Doma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Doma by 17.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 52,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 8,020 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Doma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Doma during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Doma by 6,364.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 15,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOMA traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $0.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 660,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,444,280. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.41. Doma has a 12-month low of $0.49 and a 12-month high of $8.46.

Doma (NYSE:DOMA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.06). Doma had a negative return on equity of 62.96% and a negative net margin of 34.81%. The business had revenue of $123.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.60 million. Analysts expect that Doma will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DOMA shares. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Doma in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Doma from $4.25 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

Doma Holdings Inc originates, underwrites, and provides title, escrow, and settlement services to homeowners, lenders, title agents, and real estate professionals. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Underwriting. The company also engages in title insurance underwriting business, including policies referred through its direct agents and third-party agents' channels; and provides services in the areas of purchase and refinance transactions in the residential real estate market.

