Donut (DONUT) Market Capitalization Achieves $148,142.87

Donut (DONUT) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. During the last week, Donut has traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Donut has a total market capitalization of $148,142.87 and approximately $22.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Donut coin can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.60 or 0.00123276 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005223 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005223 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002337 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $167.29 or 0.00873722 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Donut Profile
Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 coins. Donut’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Donut is https://reddit.com/r/ethtrader. Donut’s official website is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader.
Buying and Selling Donut
