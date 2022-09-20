Dorel Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) Short Interest Update

Dorel Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIIBF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 282,500 shares, a drop of 11.9% from the August 15th total of 320,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 28.8 days.

DIIBF traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.70. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,743. Dorel Industries has a 52 week low of $4.20 and a 52 week high of $23.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.90.

Dorel Industries Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes home products and juvenile products worldwide. The company's Dorel Home segment engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings products, folding chair and tables, outdoor and juvenile furniture, futons, bunk beds, mattresses, bedroom, dining, home entertainment, and office furniture, upholstery, step stools and ladders, and hand trucks.

