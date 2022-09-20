Dorel Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) Short Interest Update

Dorel Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIIBF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 282,500 shares, a drop of 11.9% from the August 15th total of 320,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 28.8 days.
Dorel Industries Price Performance
DIIBF traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.70. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,743. Dorel Industries has a 52 week low of $4.20 and a 52 week high of $23.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.90.
Dorel Industries Company Profile
