DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,160,000 shares, a decline of 12.6% from the August 15th total of 2,470,000 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 824,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

In other DoubleVerify news, insider Andrew E. Grimmig sold 96,296 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $2,549,918.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,559,327.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Vii U.S. Holdings L. Providence sold 3,258,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $83,911,344.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,867,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,005,088,743. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew E. Grimmig sold 96,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $2,549,918.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,887 shares in the company, valued at $1,559,327.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,888,006 shares of company stock valued at $177,490,510 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DV. UBS Group AG bought a new position in DoubleVerify in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in DoubleVerify by 970.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in DoubleVerify in the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. Institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

DV stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.49. 1,272,616 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 840,605. DoubleVerify has a 52 week low of $17.22 and a 52 week high of $40.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.68 and a beta of 0.77.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $109.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.85 million. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 6.45%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DoubleVerify will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of DoubleVerify from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.62.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

