DRDGOLD Limited to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:DRD)

DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD – Get Rating) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Friday, August 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, October 6th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd.

DRDGOLD has a dividend payout ratio of 163.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect DRDGOLD to earn $0.65 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 163.1%.

Get DRDGOLD alerts:

DRDGOLD Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DRD opened at $5.72 on Tuesday. DRDGOLD has a 12 month low of $5.11 and a 12 month high of $10.96. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.86 and a 200 day moving average of $7.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DRDGOLD

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on DRDGOLD from $18.25 to $15.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DRD. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of DRDGOLD by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,082,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,355,000 after buying an additional 52,334 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in DRDGOLD by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 511,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after purchasing an additional 14,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in DRDGOLD by 37.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 10,779 shares during the last quarter.

About DRDGOLD

(Get Rating)

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. The company is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. The company was incorporated in 1895 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DRDGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DRDGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.