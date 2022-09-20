Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Eastern from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th.
Eastern Price Performance
NASDAQ:EML opened at $18.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.53. Eastern has a 1-year low of $18.23 and a 1-year high of $28.32. The firm has a market cap of $116.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.48.
Institutional Trading of Eastern
About Eastern
The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered solutions to industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It offers turnkey returnable packaging solutions that are used in the assembly process of vehicles, aircraft, and durable goods, as well as in the production process of plastic packaging products, packaged consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals; designs and manufactures blow mold tools and injection blow mold tooling products, and 2-step stretch blow molds and related components; and supplies blow molds and change parts to the food, beverage, healthcare, and chemical industry.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eastern (EML)
- Oracle’s Short-Term Pain Could Be Your Long-Term Gain
- Lucid is Looking Like a Clear EV Winner
- Still Lovin’ It: Investors Keep Visiting McDonald’s
- Did FedEx Just Deliver A Buying Opportunity?
- Autozone Shifts Back Into Rally-Mode, New Highs Are In Sight
Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.