Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Eastern from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th.

Eastern Price Performance

NASDAQ:EML opened at $18.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.53. Eastern has a 1-year low of $18.23 and a 1-year high of $28.32. The firm has a market cap of $116.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Institutional Trading of Eastern

About Eastern

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Forager Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eastern during the fourth quarter worth about $8,114,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Eastern by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 554,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,907,000 after purchasing an additional 18,298 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Eastern by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 412,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,604,000 after buying an additional 3,207 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Eastern by 24.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 118,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after buying an additional 23,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eastern by 5.8% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 63,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. 62.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered solutions to industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It offers turnkey returnable packaging solutions that are used in the assembly process of vehicles, aircraft, and durable goods, as well as in the production process of plastic packaging products, packaged consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals; designs and manufactures blow mold tools and injection blow mold tooling products, and 2-step stretch blow molds and related components; and supplies blow molds and change parts to the food, beverage, healthcare, and chemical industry.

