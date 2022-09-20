Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday after UBS Group lowered their price target on the stock from $118.00 to $108.00. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Eastman Chemical traded as low as $77.00 and last traded at $77.24, with a volume of 8546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.70.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Eastman Chemical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $125.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $97.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Eastman Chemical from $102.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eastman Chemical

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EMN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,002,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $897,902,000 after acquiring an additional 156,797 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,994,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,007,875,000 after buying an additional 138,868 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,236,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $200,762,000 after buying an additional 63,695 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 12,812.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,825,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811,365 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,648,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $184,695,000 after acquiring an additional 179,730 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.01%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Featured Stories

