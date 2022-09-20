Edison International (NYSE:EIX) is Maple Brown Abbott Ltd’s 9th Largest Position

Maple Brown Abbott Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,040,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 309,412 shares during the quarter. Edison International makes up approximately 6.5% of Maple Brown Abbott Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd owned approximately 0.27% of Edison International worth $65,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,944,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,705,000 after acquiring an additional 69,960 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Edison International by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,850,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $466,276,000 after buying an additional 203,745 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Edison International by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 64,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,396,000 after buying an additional 7,561 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in Edison International by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 41,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,799,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the period. 87.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EIX traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.47. 21,691 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,548,909. Edison International has a 1 year low of $54.98 and a 1 year high of $73.32. The company has a market cap of $25.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.88, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.17.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 212.12%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Edison International in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Edison International from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Edison International from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edison International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.44.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

