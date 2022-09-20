EDP Renováveis (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) PT Raised to €22.00

EDP Renováveis (OTCMKTS:EDRVF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Societe Generale from €21.00 ($21.43) to €22.00 ($22.45) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Societe Generale currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of EDP Renováveis in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a buy rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.83.

EDP Renováveis Price Performance

Shares of EDRVF opened at $23.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.61 and a 200 day moving average of $24.38. EDP Renováveis has a twelve month low of $19.20 and a twelve month high of $28.15.

About EDP Renováveis

EDP Renováveis, SA, a renewable energy company, plans, constructs, operates, and maintains electric power generation plants. The company operates wind and solar farms. As of December 31, 2021, it had an installed capacity of 5,908 megawatts in the United States; 2,194 megawatts in Spain; 795 megawatts in Brazil; and 1,142 megawatts in Portugal.

