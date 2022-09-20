Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.31–$0.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.08 billion-$1.09 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.08 billion. Elastic also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to -$0.11–$0.09 EPS.

Shares of ESTC stock traded down $4.54 on Tuesday, hitting $78.96. 26,512 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,542,433. The firm has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.59 and a beta of 1.13. Elastic has a 52 week low of $50.74 and a 52 week high of $189.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

ESTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Elastic from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Elastic in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Elastic from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Elastic from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Elastic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $126.15.

In other Elastic news, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 1,322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total transaction of $117,063.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,161 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,238,706.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.88, for a total value of $455,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,833.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,043 shares of company stock worth $1,411,220 in the last ninety days. 18.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Elastic by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 789,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,397,000 after acquiring an additional 114,142 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Elastic by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in Elastic by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,136,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,921,000 after buying an additional 35,536 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Elastic by 17.4% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 69,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,683,000 after buying an additional 10,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.31% of the company’s stock.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

