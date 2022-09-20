Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Holdings Cut by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. McLean Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Money Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.31, for a total value of $69,726,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 104,203,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,794,337,621.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.31, for a total value of $69,726,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 104,203,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,794,337,621.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jackson P. Tai acquired 656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $304.19 per share, with a total value of $199,548.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,120,470.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 753,125 shares of company stock worth $242,744,201. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of LLY stock opened at $305.09 on Tuesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $220.20 and a 12-month high of $335.33. The company has a market capitalization of $289.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $315.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $304.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.61). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 85.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LLY. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.44.

Eli Lilly and Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

