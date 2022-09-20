Empire (TSE:EMP.A) Price Target Cut to C$37.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Empire (TSE:EMP.A – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$42.00 to C$37.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Empire Price Performance

Shares of TSE EMP.A opened at C$36.37 on Friday. Empire has a twelve month low of C$34.71 and a twelve month high of C$46.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$38.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$40.86.

Get Empire alerts:

Empire Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This is an increase from Empire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. Empire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.43%.

Empire Company Profile

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

Featured Articles

