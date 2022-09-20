EMX Royalty (CVE:EMX) Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of EMX Royalty Co. (CVE:EMX – Get Rating) fell 2.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$2.44 and last traded at C$2.44. 308 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 15,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.51.

EMX Royalty Trading Down 2.8 %

The stock has a market cap of C$268.38 million and a PE ratio of -128.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 5.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.46 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.56.

EMX Royalty (CVE:EMX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$8.95 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EMX Royalty Co. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other EMX Royalty news, Director Michael D. Winn sold 27,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.49, for a total value of C$68,147.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 692,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,725,955.91.

EMX Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploring for, and generating royalties from, metals and minerals properties. It explores for gold, silver, platinum, palladium, copper, lead, zinc, nickel, cobalt, volcanogenic massive sulfide, molybdenum, and iron deposits. The company's royalty and exploration portfolio primarily consist of properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, South America, as well as Sweden, and Norway.

