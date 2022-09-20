Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN) Now Covered by Bank of America

Equities research analysts at Bank of America started coverage on shares of Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.81% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, UBS Group lowered their price target on Ermenegildo Zegna to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th.
Ermenegildo Zegna Stock Performance
ZGN opened at $10.50 on Tuesday. Ermenegildo Zegna has a twelve month low of $8.89 and a twelve month high of $12.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.69 and its 200-day moving average is $10.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.
About Ermenegildo Zegna
Ermenegildo Zegna N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes luxury menswear, footwear, leather goods, and other accessories under the Zegna and the Thom Browne brands. It provides luxury leisurewear for men; formal suits, tuxedos, shirts, blazers, formal overcoats, and accessories; leather accessories comprising shoes, bags, belts, and small leather accessories; and fragrances.
