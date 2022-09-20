Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN) Now Covered by Bank of America

Equities research analysts at Bank of America started coverage on shares of Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.81% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, UBS Group lowered their price target on Ermenegildo Zegna to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th.

Ermenegildo Zegna Stock Performance

ZGN opened at $10.50 on Tuesday. Ermenegildo Zegna has a twelve month low of $8.89 and a twelve month high of $12.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.69 and its 200-day moving average is $10.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ermenegildo Zegna

About Ermenegildo Zegna

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZGN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna during the 2nd quarter valued at about $590,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Ermenegildo Zegna by 0.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,132,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,450,000 after buying an additional 62,719 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna in the second quarter valued at $4,775,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna in the second quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,853,000. 45.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ermenegildo Zegna N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes luxury menswear, footwear, leather goods, and other accessories under the Zegna and the Thom Browne brands. It provides luxury leisurewear for men; formal suits, tuxedos, shirts, blazers, formal overcoats, and accessories; leather accessories comprising shoes, bags, belts, and small leather accessories; and fragrances.

Further Reading

