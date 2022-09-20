Euro Manganese Inc. (OTCMKTS:EUMNF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Euro Manganese Inc. (OTCMKTS:EUMNF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decline of 10.2% from the August 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Euro Manganese Price Performance

OTCMKTS EUMNF traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $0.20. 15,877 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,492. Euro Manganese has a one year low of $0.16 and a one year high of $0.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.25.

Euro Manganese Company Profile

Euro Manganese Inc engages in the evaluation, exploration, and development of mineral assets. Its principal property is the 100% owned Chvaletice manganese project, which is involved in the re-processing of manganese deposit hosted in historic mine tailings located to the east of Prague, the Czech Republic.

