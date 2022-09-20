Euro Manganese Inc. (OTCMKTS:EUMNF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Euro Manganese Inc. (OTCMKTS:EUMNF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decline of 10.2% from the August 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Euro Manganese Price Performance
OTCMKTS EUMNF traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $0.20. 15,877 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,492. Euro Manganese has a one year low of $0.16 and a one year high of $0.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.25.
Euro Manganese Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Euro Manganese (EUMNF)
- Has AMD stock stock fallen too far?
- Oracle’s Short-Term Pain Could Be Your Long-Term Gain
- Lucid is Looking Like a Clear EV Winner
- Still Lovin’ It: Investors Keep Visiting McDonald’s
- Did FedEx Just Deliver A Buying Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Euro Manganese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euro Manganese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.