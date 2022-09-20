Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Short Interest Up 10.1% in August

Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 465,800 shares, an increase of 10.1% from the August 15th total of 423,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 582.3 days.

Eurofins Scientific Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ERFSF traded down $3.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,503. Eurofins Scientific has a twelve month low of $64.02 and a twelve month high of $149.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Eurofins Scientific from €95.00 ($96.94) to €70.00 ($71.43) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Societe Generale raised Eurofins Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Eurofins Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.25.

Eurofins Scientific Company Profile

Eurofins Scientific SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides various analytical testing and laboratory services worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 200,000 analytical methods to evaluate the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability, and purity of various products.

